The leader of the Duck Dynasty series, Phil Robertson, died over the weekend at the age of 79. His health had been up and down, so death was something he'd thought about before.

He was prepared.

In an older episode of the Robertson family's Unashamed podcast, the patriarch expressed his wishes for how he wanted to be remembered after his passing.

"When I die, don't cry. Dance, sing — but don't cry when I die," Robertson said in the video, which was resurfaced by @Thegirlnamedblake on Instagram.

He was steadfast and assured: He wants his life to be celebrated, not mourned.

"When I die, you say 'He made it, because I watched him as he walked through the years' — don't cry," Robertson furthered.

It's not clear which podcast episode this is plucked from, but Robertson had been in declining health for some time. Last December, the Duck Dynasty family revealed that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, in addition to a blood disease.

An enlarged spleen made things even worse. Since Christmas, the Robertsons had been open about his failing health. Phil was not expected to appear in the Duck Dynasty reboot this summer.

He'll be remembered — celebrated — as a man of God, whose main purpose in life was to serve the Lord.

Korie and Willie Robertson (Phil's son) shared the news of Phil Robertson's death on Sunday, May 25, via social media.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," they wrote alongside a poignant Bible verse.

"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," the family's statement says.

Phil Robertson will be missed not only by his family and friends, but by millions who came to love the family watching Duck Dynasty. In 2023, a movie called The Blind told his life story.

Duck Dynasty was a popular A&E show from 2012 to 2017.

A reboot called Duck Dynasty: The Revival is scheduled to begin on June 1.

Phil Robertson had been dealing with several serious health issues in recent months.

The reboot of the show — but new and improved, with new family members added and a twist on the original reality series — Duck Dynasty: The Revival starts June 1. The show will likely pivot in early episodes to honor the late patriarch in a meaningful way.

