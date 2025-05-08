The first taste of Duck Dynasty: The Revival is officially here.

In a new trailer, each main character joining the new Duck Dynasty cast taps in, breaking through an oversized poster of themselves. Finally, the family assemble for a slow-motion group walk through a field.

"Pretty cool," Willie Robertson says at the end of the clip, turning to his daughter Sadie Robertson Huff.

"Yeah," she agrees. "But why is Uncle Si still in slo-mo?"

The camera pans over to Si, who staggers slowly across the field, arms outstretched and mouth comedically agape.

"That's not slo-mo, that's Si-mo," Willie deadpans back.

The new Duck Dynasty installment finds a new generation of Robertsons taking the reins, with some special OG Duck Commanders — including Uncle Si — making appearances in the series.

The Revival is scheduled to kick off on June 1 on A&E.

The original Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, Uncle Si Robertson and Duck Commander employees John Godwin and Justin Martin were all part of the main cast then.

Phil Robertson isn't likely to be a part of this revival, as he's in poor health.

Read More: When Does Duck Dynasty: The Revival Begin? Premiere Date Updated

After the trailer dropped this week, Sadie Robertson Huff hopped on Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes details from the shoot.

She posted a photo of her oldest daughter, Honey, on set, staring at "a giant younger mommy" on the poster. Sadie and her husband Christian Huff are parents to two daughters, and she's currently pregnant with their third child.

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Trailer Sadie Robertson Huff, Instagram loading...

Speaking of Sadie's husband Christian Huff, he makes an appearance on a second Stories slide, snapping a selfie as he plants a kiss on the poster board version of his wife.

"Finally getting a moment with his childhood crush," Sadie joked, a nod to the fact that Huff first saw his future wife when she was a character on the original Duck Dynasty.

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Trailer Sadie Robertson Huff, Instagram loading...

She also shared video of her first attempt at breaking through the poster during filming and admitted that it was harder than it looks.

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Trailer Sadie Robertson Huff, Instagram Stories loading...

"Not gonna lie I had to use my whole body for this," Sadie says.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival Cast

Sadie Robertson has been teasing the new show with regularity on social media, and through her, fans can guess which other family members will be regulars or at least make appearances.

One video comparing how the kids looked way back when to now shows Rebecca Robertson Loflin and Bella Robertson.

Based on family updates, it seems unlikely Kay or Phil Robertson will appear. Jase and Miss (both regulars before) are unknown, as are Jep and Jessica Robertson. A big difference this time all the kids now have kids, so expect to see some babies during this reboot.

How to Watch Duck Dynasty: The Revival

The new Duck Dynasty show will air on A&E, with sources like TVLine sharing that two, 20-episode seasons have been ordered. Each episode will air for one hour, which maths to 40 hours of Robertson family goodness.

New episodes come on Sundays at 9PM ET.

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids? Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes