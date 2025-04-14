The Robertson family is returning to television a little sooner than we thought.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will begin this spring, and the cast is starting to share behind-the-scenes pictures and video.

The original Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, Uncle Si Robertson and Duck Commander employees John Godwin and Justin Martin were all part of the main cast then.

Phil Robertson isn't likely to be a part of this revival, as he's in poor health.

On Monday (April 14), A&E shared the scheduled for Duck Dynasty: The Revival on social media. Fans were overjoyed, to say the least.

When Does Duck Dynasty: The Revival Start?

The new Duck Dynasty reboot will begin on May 28 and air on A&E. Expect the show to run new episodes on Wednesdays at 9PM ET.

A promo video finds Willie Robertson, his wife Korie, daughter Sadie and son John Luke seated on a couch where they're joined by a fan-favorite.

Yep, Uncle Si looks to be coming back, too, but that's not all.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival Cast

Sadie Robertson has been teasing the new show with regularity on social media, and through her, fans can guess which other family members will be regulars or at least make appearances.

One video comparing how the kids looked way back when to now shows Rebecca Robertson Loflin and Bella Robertson.

Based on family updates, it seems unlikely Kay or Phil Robertson will appear. Jase and Miss (both regulars before) are unknown, as are Jep and Jessica Robertson.

A big difference this time all the kids now have kids, so expect to see some babies during this reboot.

How to Watch Duck Dynasty: The Revival

The new Duck Dynasty show will air on A&E, with sources like TVLine sharing that two, 20-episode seasons have been ordered. Each episode will air for one hour, which maths to 40 hours of Robertson family goodness. New episodes come on Wednesdays at 9PM ET.

