Lorrie Morgan's husband Randy White died of mouth cancer on Sunday (June 1), according to a statement from Morgan's manager to People. He was 72 years old.

The singer and Grand Ole Opry star also shared a tribute to her late husband on social media Sunday night, posting a photo of the two of them together backstage at the Opry.

"Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years," she wrote. "Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love.

"Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever," she added.

White had been fighting cancer for over a year, and he was undergoing treatment for his disease at a hospital in middle Tennessee. The couple first announced his diagnosis in April 2024.

In mid-April, Morgan canceled all upcoming concert appearances for the next two weeks in order to be with her husband during his illness. She was slated to be on tour with Alabama, and Pam Tillis stepped in to perform in her stead.

Morgan and White got married in September 2010. It was Morgan's sixth marriage; she had previously been married to country legend Keith Whitley from 1986 to his death from alcohol poisoning in 1989.

Jesse Keith Whitley, the son that Morgan and Whitley share, also posted a tribute to White over the weekend just before White's death. He shared a collage of images of White, and reflected on the "unconditional love" that White had given his family and his mom over the course of their relationship.

"As I sit here in the room with hospice, I don't really know what to think or to say about this situation," Jesse admitted in his emotional post. "But, I can say that the recent years of my life all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old, this great man has been here and loved my mom, and also me & my sister as [if] we were his own."

He remembered instances where White came and picked him up, even from a jail cell, without ever getting angry, and spoke to his devotion to Jesse's own young children.

"As we say our goodbyes, I reminisce of all the good times we have had & the battles he has helped overcome," Jesse continued. "I can't tell you the amount of love that has poured in from fans, family and friends. We will miss you always and forever and our hearts are shattered in losing you. But you have fought one helluva fight RanMan!"

Morgan's representation tells People that Morgan and White shared two children on her side and four on his, plus 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.