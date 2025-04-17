Lorrie Morgan Cancels Shows Due to Husband&#8217;s Illness

Lorrie Morgan Cancels Shows Due to Husband's Illness

David A. Smith, Getty Images

Lorrie Morgan has canceled her upcoming shows due to her husband's illness.

According to a press release, "Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, has canceled all concerts and appearances for the next two weeks per her manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group."

Morgan's husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. He is getting treatment in a hospital in Middle Tennessee.

Pam Tillis is set to replace Morgan on her current tour with Alabama.

Morgan has canceled all of her concerts set for April of 2025.

Morgan shot to fame in 1989 with her first hit, "Dear Me." She hung on to fame with songs including "Out of Your Shoes," "Five Minutes," " Except For Monday," "What Part of No" and more.

Her most recent No. 1 was "I Don't Know My Own Strength" in 1995.

 

