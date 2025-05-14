Lorrie Morgan and her family are continuing to honor the late Keith Whitley on the anniversary of his death, more than three and a half decades later.

Over the weekend, Morgan shared a peek into how she remembers her late husband with their son, Jesse, and his children.

She shared a throwback photo montage from 2023 of the family hanging out at Keith's grave. They enjoyed a picnic and posed at his gravesite, with photos showing a range of emotion in the group, from laughter to tears.

The photos were taken on the 34th anniversary of Whitley's death. He died on May 9, 1989.

Among the visitors to Whitley's grave were his two young granddaughters, Jesse's kids Kimber and Kallie. In one shot, Morgan holds Kallie — the younger of the two — on her lap as they sit on a picnic blanket together.

In another photo, Kimber sits on the edge of a tombstone.

The adults are featured in the montage, too. Morgan took a selfie with her late husband's grave, which is also inscribed with her name and birth year, so she'll be able to be buried alongside him one day.

"Missing Keith Whitley," Morgan wrote in the caption of her post.

Since these photos were taken, the Whitley family has added one more grandchild to the family. Last month, Jesse and his wife Kristen welcomed their third child, a boy named Konrad.

Whitley was just 34 years old when he died of acute alcohol poisoning. He and Morgan had been married for about three years at the time, and their son Jesse was just shy of two years old.

A singer and Grand Ole Opry member herself, Morgan has continued to carry on the legacy of legendary husband. When Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022, she was there to speak on his behalf.

In April, Morgan announced that she was cancelling all upcoming performances due to her husband's illness. Randy White, her husband of almost 15 years, is currently battling mouth cancer.