Singer Jesse Keith Whitley wants fans to know his redemption story. A Thanksgiving weekend emergency room trip led to seven days in the hospital, where he felt the "worst pain of my life."

Today, the 38-year-old is back home, feeling better — and sober.

Jesse Keith Whitley is Keith Whitley's son with singer Lorrie Morgan.

Like his parents, he is also a career singer and songwriter.

In April, he and wife Kristen welcomed a son named Konrad.

His sobriety stands out, figuratively and literally. During a post shared to social media, Whitley emphasized the point to underscore the progress he's made since being hospitalized.

Fans know that his father died from alcohol poisoning in May 1989.

"A month ago today I was in a pretty rough spot health wise and faith wise," Jesse Keith Whitley begins. "I asked for a sign to make sure I was doing what I was put here to do and if I was on the right path. That night, I ended up in the emergency room. It was serious."

The post was shared on Dec. 28, which would mean the start of his week-long hospital stay began on Nov. 28. Whitley describes the worst pain of his life for much of that week.

I turned to my faith and prayed that God would give me the strength to best the demon that’s taken so much from me through my life. I said out loud, 'God help me back on the your road and I will never stray from you again.'

On the day he was hospitalized, Jesse Keith Whitley shared an idyllic family portrait to Facebook that announced he'd be touring in 2026 and that a website dedicated to his father was ready. There, one sees his wife and three of his four children.

The second photo is funny by comparison. Morgan appears but the baby is screaming mad as the picture is snapped.

Who Are Jesse Keith Whitley's Wife and Kids?

Jesse Keith Whitley married wife Kristen on July 23, 2021 and together they have three kids. The baby Konrad Thomas Whitley was born on April 12, 2025. He joins sisters Kimber Rose and Kallie Rayne.

Jesse also has a son from a previous relationship named Jackie Keith Whitley.

During his health update post the singer made sure to thank his family. "My wife for taking care of me during my down time and giving me the strength to get back on my feet and go head forth! My kids for loving me at my rock bottom and the motivation to become the best father I can be," he explains.

Jesse Keith Whitley Health Update

Jesse Keith Whitley's health update post is a profession of faith after a very difficult time in his life, but it also alludes to straying from his physical health. He says that heading into 2026 his health is "rock solid."

"My foundation at home is better; Back in the gym. SOBER! I feel fantastic waking up in the mornings not hurting or looking for the fix that afternoon," he writes.

"Standing here in the mirror looking at myself and I’m proud to be a child of God by the name of Jesse Keith Whitley."

Over 1,000 people left a comment below the post on Facebook, many sharing stories of their own journey to sobriety or faith.

