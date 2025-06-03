12 Country Stars Who Could’ve Been So Much Bigger

This list of country music stars who could have been so much bigger is group-heavy, but there are plenty of solo artists who never really seemed to reach their full potential.

In some cases, life happened. In other cases, they just didn't have the right team to help. In at least one instance, the artist died just as he was becoming a really big deal.

Country artists from the 1980s, '90s, 2000s and beyond are included on this list of singers who could have been much bigger.

Reader response to a Taste of Country Facebook thread informed this list, although any artist who has won an Entertainer of the Year award was not eligible.

Explanations are the opinion of Taste of Country staff.

Related: 11 Artists Who Need to Make a Comeback in 2025

Not included are artists who did something to get themselves canceled.

Also not included are Country Music Hall of Famers who fans don't feel got enough mainstream attention. Marty Stuart falls in the latter category. Sure, he didn't notch as many hit songs as some others, but how can you get bigger than the Hall of Fame?

More than 1,500 people chimed in when we asked this question. Dozens, if not hundreds of singers were suggested to go along with more than 300 names offered on Reddit.

We've pared it down to 12 artists, including one "fan choice" — an artist country fans overwhelmingly agree should have been more popular or successful.

Scroll through to see all 12 artists, complete with our explanation. We begin with the late Keith Whitley, who is probably the least controversial name on the list.