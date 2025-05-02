Victoria Principal Tributes Late ‘Dallas’ Co-Star: ‘A Wonderful Woman’

Actress Priscilla Pointer, who starred on Dallas for several seasons in the 1980s, has died, and her on-screen daughter, Victoria Principal, turned to social media to tribute her television mom.

Principal posted to Instagram to remember Pointer, writing, "Priscilla Pointer, my favorite TV mama & a wonderful woman, passed away today. My sincere condolences to Amy Irving & all of Priscilla’s family. Always a special place in my heart. RIP."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pointer's daughter, actress Amy Irving, shared the news of her mother's death in a post to social media.

"Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage television and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs," she wrote.

"She most definitely will be missed."

Pointer's son, writer-director David Irving, told the Hollywood Reporter that the actress died of natural causes on Monday (April 28) at an assisted living facility in Connecticut.

Priscilla Pointer was a well-known character actor in Hollywood. She appeared in a long list of movies including Carrie, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Blue Velvet, The Falcon and the Snowman and more.

She also did a lot of television work. Pointer began appearing on Dallas at the peak of its success in 1981, playing Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, the estranged mother of Principal's character, Pamela Ewing. That role came to an end in 1983, when her character died on screen.

Born on May 18, 1924, to a pair of artists in New York City, Pointer grew up surrounded by the arts.

She launched her career at the Actor's Workshop, answering phones, acting in plays and learning all aspects of the business.

She debuted on Broadway in a revival of Danton's Death in 1965, and Pointer would continue to be involved with theater throughout her career, even as she built an impressive resume in television and film.

