Aaron Carter’s Final Coversation With His Twin Sister Angel Was Tragic

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel is opening up about the harrowing conversation she had with her pop star brother just three days before his death in 2022.

"I was angry, honestly," she admits in a vulnerable new interview with People.

Their relationship over the past years had been fraught, but Angel says she was hoping to rebuild her bond with Aaron. She remembers calling him after she saw him on Instagram Live, "huffing duster cans and passing out and all these things."

When she got him on the phone, she confronted him about his drug use. First, he tried to deny it. Then, he accused her of being the reason why he turned to drugs.

Get our free mobile app

"And I said, 'Aaron, that's not really fair. You can't, don't blame me for this,'" Angel recounts.

Read More: 40 Country Singers Who Died Too Soon

"I was upset. And he just said, 'Well, I want to see you. You haven't seen me in almost three years.'" Angel goes on to say she agreed, but wanted a therapist there to mediate the conversation. Aaron offered to call his therapist, but his sister objected. "I said, 'No, it can't be your therapist. It can't be my therapist. It's got to be a middle person, like, someone else,'" she remembers.

"I was angry that he had told me that I was the reason he was doing drugs and got off the phone," Angel says. "And that was the last time I talked to him."

Aaron Carter died on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34. His body was discovered at his home by a housekeeper, and his death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

The coroner's report also listed substance abuse as a cause of death; a sedative called alprazolam (often sold as Xanax) as well as an inhalant substance called difluoroethane were found in Aaron's system.

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, and one of five siblings. Tragedy has hit the sibling set on several occasions. Aaron's sister Leslie died in 2012 at the age of 2025, and his sister Bobbie Jean died in 2023 at the age of 41. Drugs were also listed as a factor in both their untimely deaths.