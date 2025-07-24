Popular Food Network star Anne Burrell's cause of death was revealed on Thursday (July 24), nearly six weeks after she died at her home in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Multiple media outlets cite New York City's Chief Medical Officer in sharing that Burrell died by suicide.

Specifically, Burrell's death was caused by acute intoxication of a combination of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Her husband Stuart Claxton found her on the shower floor. Police would later say they found pills near her body.

She was 55 years old.

Anne Burrell TV Shows

Anne Burrell was best know for Food Network shows like Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America.

She began her journey into television in 2005, when she took a job as sous chef on Iron Chef America. After that she'd compete or appear in a wide variety of cooking related shows and related shows, including The Next Iron Chef.

Appearances on NBC's Today made her even more popular. She became known for her short, spiked hairstyle and fiery personality, and her death came as a shock to the culinary world and her fans.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in an issued statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Did Anne Burrell Have Kids?

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton did not have any biological kids, but the TV chef was a stepmother to his son Javier from a previous relationship.

Additionally, she left behind her mother Marlene and sister Jane, plus an estate estimated to be worth $2 million. Marlene is credited with Burrell's passion for food and cooking.