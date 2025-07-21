Luke Bryan knows exactly what women want. Or at least, he thinks he does.

During the Akron, Ohio, stop on his Country Song Came On Tour, Bryan had fans in stitches with a wildly over-the-top impression of fellow country star (and certified heartthrob) Riley Green.

Lucky for us, one concertgoer caught the whole thing on video and — despite Bryan’s mock warning — shared it on TikTok.

“This is my impression of Riley Green,” Bryan tells the crowd, before dramatically running his fingers through his hair and gazing off into the distance with a cheesy romance-novel smolder.

Watch Luke Bryan's Impersonation of Riley Green:

Then, just for good measure, he aggressively flexes his biceps like he’s auditioning for American Gladiators.

“I get it, I get it,” he deadpans as the crowd howls. “I would do him, too, ladies. I would do him, too.”

Bryan clearly knew the bit was destined to go viral. “Hey! Do not put that on TikTok, okay?” he warns — which, of course, all but guaranteed it would end up there.

A Friendship Built on Fishing, Flexing and Fun

Bryan and Green go way back, having bonded years ago over their mutual love of the outdoors.

The two have spent time fishing together at Bryan’s lake house, celebrating their shared Southern roots — Green hails from Alabama, Bryan from Georgia.

The good-natured impersonation comes as Green continues to lean into his “country Ken doll” image, especially after the steamy success of his duet with Ella Langley, “You Look Like You Love Me.”

And it’s clearly working: Green’s charm — and movie star good looks — helped earn him his fifth No. 1 hit last month with “Worst Way.”

Luke Bryan’s Birthday Shenanigans

On July 17, the country star celebrated his 49th birthday with a shirtless dance party and a cookie cake, proving that almost-50 looks real good on him.

Bryan may joke about Green’s sex appeal, but with moves like this (and a TikTok feed full of shirtless antics), he might be inspiring a few impersonations of his own.