Luke Bryan turned 49 on Thursday (July 17), and celebrated the only way a country superstar should: with a shirtless dance party, a cookie cake featuring himself, and one relentless birthday candle.

As she’s done in years past, wife Caroline Bryan gave fans a peek behind the scenes, posting photos and videos from the festivities to social media—and once again, the cake stole the show.

This year’s confection was a classic cookie cake, topped with an edible image of Luke rocking a captain’s hat, sunglasses, and zero shirt.

Frosted in white and labeled “Happy Birthday Dad!”, it was goofy, sweet, and very on-brand for the Bryan family.

Luke Bryan’s Birthday Had It All: Shirtless Dancing, Cookie Cake + One Stubborn Candle Caroline Bryan Instagram loading...

But when it came time to blow out the candles, Luke didn’t exactly stick the landing.

Read More: The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked

In a snap shared by Caroline, the "That's My Kind of Night” singer leans in, gives it a go, and leaves one stubborn flame still flickering.

“Almost got that last one!!!” she teased in the caption.

Shirtless Dance Party

Caroline also posted a video of Luke busting out his birthday moves with nephew Tilden Cheshire.

Luke Bryan’s Birthday Had It All: Shirtless Dancing, Cookie Cake + One Stubborn Candle Caroline Bryan Instagram loading...

Shirtless and clearly feeling himself, Luke dances while Caroline laughs from the sidelines.

If there’s one rule in the Bryan household, it’s this: zero shame, especially on your birthday.

No Love for Blake Shelton

While Blake Shelton didn’t make the guest list for this year’s celebration, he did get some attention from Luke last month—sort of.

When Shelton turned 49 in June, he joked that his longtime buddy was one of the few who didn’t reach out.

Read More: Gwen Stefani Thanks God for Blake Shelton on Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary [Watch]

Luke eventually responded on X (formerly Twitter): “Happy birthday to everyone in the world today except @blakeshelton.”

https://x.com/lukebryan/status/1935507379963183222

He added, “Clearly you need to lay off the beers. ha.”

Classic Luke. The longtime friends have built an entire side-hustle out of roasting each other in public, and fans eat it up every time.