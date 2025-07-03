Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now four years deep into their marriage, and they're feeling as smitten as newlyweds.

Stefani shared a video montage of their love to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (July 3), sharing video of her and her country star husband staring adoringly into each other's eyes.

Interspersed with that romantic montage are moments from their relationship over the years. Backstage moments, snapshots from time spent in their garden and one shot of the couple dressed in costume made the cut for Stefani's anniversary post.

"7-3-21," Stefani wrote in the caption of her post.

"Every day I thank God for u [Blake Shelton,]" she gushed. "Happy anniversary. I love u so much."

Shelton and Stefani got married in a chapel built specially on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch property on July 3, 2021. It was the same chapel where he proposed to her the year beforehand.

The couple met in 2014 as coaches on The Voice, and at the time, both of them were married to other people.

After Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced in 2015, and Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced around the same time, Shelton and Stefani began getting closer. They publicly announced their relationship late in 2015.

In the years since they got together, Shelton and Stefani have become one of country music's best-loved (though most unlikely) couples. They've put out a handful of hit duets, including "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You," which marked Stefani's first hits on the country charts.

Shelton also stepped into the role of stepdad to the three sons Stefani shares with Rossdale. He's immersed himself into family life, stepping down from his longtime role on The Voice in part in order to focus on being at home.

He's also supported Stefani's children's musical inclinations, inviting her two older kids, Kingston and Zuma, to make their stage debuts at the Oklahoma location of his Ole Red bar.