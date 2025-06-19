Luke Bryan Refuses Blake Shelton’s One Birthday Request

Blake Shelton says he really only wanted one thing for his birthday. Not only did Luke Bryan refuse to provide, he (figuratively) smacked the "Texas" singer across the face in denying him.

Blake Shelton turned 49 years old on Wednesday (June 18).

Wife Gwen Stefani acknowledged the day with an adoring birthday reel on Instagram.

He and Bryan are friends, but in recent months they've seemingly enjoyed roasting each other in interviews and on social media.

Here's what happened: Just after noon, Shelton took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge all the birthday love. Fans were gushing on him, and he wanted to show some appreciation.

"Thank you all for my happy birthday wishes! I love yall!" he said.

It sounds like a lot of his friends reached out, as well. All but one, that is.

"I’m kinda bummed though," Shelton added. "@lukebryan is the only one of my friends that hasn’t reached out to me today. He’ll probably only do it now after he sees this."

About four hours later, Shelton sent this message out, presumably with something of a sad puppy dog face:

In fairness to Bryan, it doesn't look like he's on social media all that much. Most of his posts are of the "See you tonight (insert city)" or recap variety. Those could have been sent by Team Luke while the singer spends time with family or rides on his tractor.

For the most part, artists don't use X nearly as much as they used to. Once upon a time Shelton was a must-follow, with nearly every tweet making news. He too has found other things to do with his time.

That said, Bryan did post on Wednesday night: "Happy birthday to everyone in the world today except @blakeshelton," he wrote.

Ouch!

Bryan is preparing for a weekend of shows in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. Shelton is enjoying a bit of a break, with his next show not slotted until June 27.