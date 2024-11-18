Blake Shelton Takes a Jab at Luke Bryan: ‘He’s So Into His Looks!’

With the release of Blake Shelton's first single in two years, "Texas," the superstar stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with host Evan Paul about the latest in his life and career.

But as fans know to expect from Blake, the conversation quickly turned to the cheeky beef Shelton has with fellow country star Luke Bryan.

In the past, Bryan has made comments about Shelton's farming capabilities, and visa versa — the two keep friendly banter, but always with a healthy ribbing.

We asked the "Happy Anywhere" singer who would win in an arm wrestling match between the two of them. Shelton understood the assignment and got fully into WWE wrestler mode, going in hard on Bryan.

"Arm wrestling, I dunno, man ... Luke could probably beat me at arm wrestling, because he's so into his looks and he's so vain like that."

"I know he roids a lot, so he could probably beat me," Shelton says, joking that Bryan takes steroids to aid in his muscle mass.

It's always funny to see two stars at the top of their game messing with each other, and these two have been friends a long time, so Bryan knows how to take it from his buddy.

In a serious moment, Shelton let us know that he is working on an album and should have it turned in to his record label soon. He gave no release date or any details of any potential upcoming tour.

