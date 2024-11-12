Blake Shelton's new single "Texas" takes him back to where he got started, literally. The lost love song is a nod to George Strait, but also his own beginnings.

If you recall, Shelton's first hit was "Austin," as in Austin, Texas. That song reached No. 1 on airplay charts in August 2001 and spent an astonishing five weeks there. Similar success would be one heck of a way to begin a partnership with his new record label, BBR Music Group.

"Texas" is Shelton's next radio single, released on Friday (Nov. 15).

This is his first radio release since "No Body" peaked just inside the Top 20 in 2023.

Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr and Lalo Guzman wrote "Texas." Scott Hendricks returns to produce.

Fans noticed his cowboy look on the song's album cover. On Instagram, Carson Daly — host of The Voice and friend to Shelton — said, "You look like a real man for once."

The lyrics to "Texas" are below and you'll find the George Strait reference at the chorus. A press release describes a man left to mourn a free-spirited woman who's likely moved to Texas. It doesn't end happily however, a la "Austin" 23 years ago.

While it's been two years since Shelton released new music, he's been hot on the radio lately. "Pour Me a Drink" with Post Malone spent three weeks at No. 1 last month. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, he admitted that spending time with Post Malone gave him the kick in the shorts he needed to start recording again.

Here Are the Lyrics to Blake Shelton, "Texas":

She cut me loose and caught herself a somewhere wind / I haven’t heard a word and haven’t seen her since / She disappeared quicker than this double shot of Jim / Because everybody at the bar started askin’ …

Pre-Chorus

(How’s your girl) She ain’t my girl / (Where’s she been) I ain’t quite sure / Good question, no telling but I’m bettin’ …

Chorus:

She’s probably in Texas / Amarillo all I know / George Strait said it / That’s where all them ex’s go / If she ain’t with me out here in Tennessee / Than I don’t know where she’s headed / I’m guessin’, I reckon / She’s probably in Texas / She’s probably in Texas.

She might be down in Georgia at her mama’s for the week / Could be Carolina, California, something’s telling me / She’s somewhere in the Lonestar state with all the rest / Yeah that one King song knows best.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

