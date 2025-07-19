Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ Fallout: CEO Quits, and Country Stars Luke Bryan + Morgan Wallen Are Having a Field Day

The Coldplay “Kiss Cam” scandal has claimed its first career casualty.

Tech CEO Andy Byron has resigned from his role at Astronomer after a now-viral concert moment exposed his alleged affair with a co-worker, right on the Jumbotron.

Byron was reportedly placed on leave following the July 16 incident at a Coldplay show in Boston, but on Saturday (July 19), Astronomer announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Byron “has tendered his resignation” and the board “has accepted it.”

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company wrote.

Astronomer co-founder Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for Byron’s replacement.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space,” the company added. “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and work for our customers have not.”

What Actually Happened?

During Coldplay’s Boston concert, frontman Chris Martin tried to create a sweet moment by spotlighting couples with a kiss cam.

But when the camera landed on one duo, things immediately got weird.

Watch the original moment on TikTok below:

The man wrapped his arms tightly around a woman who looked more hostage than happy.

No kiss, no wave — just pure tension as they squirmed under the stadium lights.

Martin couldn’t help but call it out: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” he joked from the stage.

Turns out, it might’ve been both.

The Man Behind the Awkward Hug

Internet sleuths quickly identified the man as Andy Byron, 50, CEO of Astronomer. The woman? Kristin Cabot — his colleague, not his wife.

Byron is married with kids. Cabot’s relationship status is unclear.

And while the kiss cam moment went viral, it also reopened criticism of Byron’s leadership.

He’s previously been accused of creating a toxic work environment, berating employees, blocking promotions, and reportedly once telling a colleague: “You’re lucky not to be dead.”

Country Stars Take Shots

It didn’t take long for the music world to pounce on the viral moment.

At a July 17 show, Luke Bryan cracked a birthday joke, asking fans, “Anybody here with your secretary tonight?” — earning a big laugh from the crowd.

Morgan Wallen joined in a night later. Without naming Coldplay or Byron, he told his audience: “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever — I think you're safe here.”

See the moment in the TikTok video below:

Then added: “I don't condone cheating anymore.”

A Viral Legacy No One Wanted

What started as a cringey kiss cam moment has now taken down a CEO, fueled TikTok sleuths, and sparked jokes from country stars — and the story still isn’t over.