Morgan Wallen injected a little humor into his concert set on Friday night (July 18) in Arizona, making a quip about a viral moment when a "kiss cam" at a recent Coldplay concert allegedly revealed an affair between a prominent CEO and one of his employees.

What Did Morgan Wallen Say About the Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident?

While Wallen did not reference the band by name or call the moment out directly, he told concertgoers, "Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here," as the fans began to cheer.

"I don't condone cheating, anymore," Wallen added.

See the moment in the TikTok video below:

Why Did the Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment Go Viral?

The embarrassing moment happened during a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday night (July 16), when the kiss cam that was sweeping the crowd settled on a random man and woman who seemed very cozy.

In the viral video, he was seen embracing her from behind — that is, until they realized the camera had settled on them, whereupon he quickly dodged out of the frame, while she turned away with her back to the camera.

The moment went viral online after Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked about it from the stage, saying, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” causing the audience to burst out laughing (quote via Page Six).

It didn't take long for the internet to identify the couple as tech company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, both of whom are married to other people.

What Happened to the Couple in the Coldplay Kiss Cam Video?

Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed public access to her Facebook page on Thursday morning (July 17) after the clip went viral, but not before first removing her married last name from her profile, according to Page Six.

An apology from Byron that circulated online turned out to be a fake, but Astronomer released a statement on Friday (July 18), saying, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding."

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

According to Axios, Astronomer has placed both Byron and Cabot on leave pending the results of that investigation.

A source tells Axios that Byron and Astronomer are currently involved in negotiations surrounding his impending resignation and his exit package.