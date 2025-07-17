Part of what fans love about Luke Bryan is how laid-back and down-to-earth he is.

Nothing really seems to bother the American Idol judge and singing sensation onstage, but does that translate to backstage, too?

Four Things Luke Bryan Requires Backstage at Every Show

The "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked him what he requires backstage to help him get onstage and gyrate like his life depends on it.

He doesn't need much:

"I do me a little grapefruit and vodka before every show," Bryan says. "Make sure it's the right grapefruit juice and let's roll."

That is one of the things that endears Bryan to his audience: He's just a typical Georgia country boy. Give him any ol' vodka off the shelf, as long as you've got the citrus mixer he likes.

"I'm pretty easy, baby," the superstar insists. "Just a couple 'tater chips and some bottled water and rev me up."

So, if you're keeping score at home, one of the biggest acts in country music only requires these four things backstage:

Vodka Grapefruit juice 'Tater chips Bottled water

It's not clear if Bryan shares his "tater chips" with his fellow judges on Idol — we'll have to ask Carrie Underwood since she was with him at the table this spring.

