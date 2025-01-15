Ella Langley Reveals Which Guy in Country Music Has the Best Pickup Lines

Ella Langley has seemingly taken over country music with her catchy tune, "You Look Like You Love Me," which features Riley Green.

Langley was a recent guest on the God's Country podcast, where she got to talking about her song and all of the random pickup lines she has heard from men over the years.

Langley says there's one man in country music who spouts the best pickup lines ever.

"The best pickup lines I've ever heard is from Riley's dad. He gives the best pickup lines I've ever heard in my life," she reveals.

The podcast hosts, Dan and Reid Isbell, agreed and also asked Langley, "He, like, makes them up, right?"

Langley confirmed, saying, "Oh yeah, he makes them up, he's like off the cuff and it's incredible. It is a work of art, honestly."

Green has posted about his pops before, sharing a lot of shirtless pictures of him. Apparently, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree on that one, as Green is now an underwear model and often appears shirtless.

People have already run through every rumor in the rumor mill about Langley possibly dating Green. The two have said multiple times that they are just friends who made some music together.

However, it turns out that Riley is not the only Green out there making the ladies giggle.

