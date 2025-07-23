Riley Green admitted, kind of on accident, that his mom still has access to his bank account, complete with her own checkbook.

Green spilled the tea to Taste of Country's Adison Haager while talking about how his mom and dad are big thrifters back home.

"My dad called me yesterday and asked if we could buy an enclosed trailer for $750, which is not what they cost, so I can tell you that it's probably a piece of junk," he explains.

Green says his dad then asked if they should just go ahead and buy it on the spot while there, and that's when he dropped the bombshell:

"I'm like, 'Yeah, man, mom's got my checkbook, just go — go get it."

Standing tall and full of man pride, it's cool that Green is secure enough to admit that his mom still has access to his bank account and is even the keeper of his checkbook.

Based off of the success Green has seen lately, that checkbook is likely linked to an account with at least six figures inside, so it's not the same account that his mom might have had access to, say, ten years ago.

If you needed another reason to fall in love with Green, it's the fact that he loves his mama and wants her to feel welcome to write a check from his account whenever something catches her eye.

Green also partakes in the thrifting, both on the road and when he's at home.

"When I go back to Alabama, there's this big flea market that they have on Saturdays and Sundays, and me and my dad go up there and look for bargains and people's used junk that nobody needs," the "There Was This Girl" singer reveals.

