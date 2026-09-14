Lainey Wilson remembered the lives lost in the attacks of Sept. 11 with a special performance of "Amazing Grace"on the tragedy's 25th anniversary.

Filmed underneath the Tribute in Light, Wilson's rendition was part of a one-hour, live ABC special that also included performances from Cyndi Lauper and John Ondrasik.

Watch Lainey Wilson Sing "Amazing Grace" on the 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Though the occasion was a somber one, Wilson's "Amazing Grace" was filled with faith.

She sang it backed by a choir, and their shimmering harmonies blended with Wilson's soaring high notes over downtown Manhattan, the stage lined with pink lights that matched the lapels on the singer's black suit.

What Did Lainey Wilson Say About Her Performance For the 25th Anniversary of 9/11?

On social media, Wilson shared some photos from her performance. She also reflected back to what she was doing that same day 25 years ago, when the Sept. 11 attacks occured.

"Where were you when the world stopped turning?" Wilson wrote, quoting Alan Jackson's now-classic song about the tragedy.

Wilson was just a kid that day, but she'll still never forget what she was doing.

"I was in 4th grade in Mrs. Debbie Bryan's class. I remember when she rolled in the TV and put the news on," the singer says. "25 years later, I had the honor of performing in NYC at the base of the iconic beams where the Twin Towers stood and where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives."

"A night I'll never forget," Wilson added. "God Bless America."

How Did Country Stars Remember the 25th Anniversary of 9/11?

Many country stars shared memories or tributes for the anniversary on Friday (Sept. 11.)

Other musical tributes included a New York City performance from Jennifer Nettles, who sang a powerful rendition of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain" for an audience of family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Read More: Watch Jennifer Nettles Sing In Honor of Those Who Died on 9/11

Nettles brought one of country music's most poignant songs of grief to a national stage, offering its powerful message to those who were most closely touched by the tragedy.

"It is always hard to sing within the presence of, and while holding, such emotion. So many sad hearts in front of you," Nettles reflected on social media after her performance.

Read More: 10 Country Songs Inspired By World Tragedy

"Emotion 'catches in your throat,' as they say," she continued. "The voice is sacredly situated between the head and the heart. And that is precisely why, even though it may be hard, we must sing through the sadness. It was my honor to try and offer comfort and connection to these precious people."