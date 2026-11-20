Sammy Kershaw says he's "grateful" after attending the 2026 CMA Awards with his wife, Mendy, on Wednesday night (Nov. 18).

In a new statement, the veteran country singer calls the night "truly special," adding that "it meant so much."

What Did Sammy Kershaw Say After Attending the 2026 CMA Awards?

Read Kershaw's statement in full below:

Last night was truly special for Mendy and me. After more than 50 years in country music, it meant so much to be there celebrating the music and the people who have been such a big part of my life. Thanks to the CMA for welcoming us, and I'm especially grateful to the fans, friends, and fellow artists whose love and support made last night possible. My hope is that we continue to celebrate not only the future of country music but also the legends who helped build it. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It’s a night Mendy and I will never forget. God Bless.

READ MORE: Sammy Kershaw Walks the Red Carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards [Pictures]

What Was the Controversy Over Sammy Kershaw's Appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Kershaw posted to social media in early November, revealing that the Country Music Association had denied his request to walk the red carpet at the 60th CMA Awards, despite his decades-long career.

Kershaw said the CMA delivered the news just weeks before the ceremony, after he and his wife had excitedly made plans.

"Well, I just found out some disappointing news, and it really hurts me," he wrote. "I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.

"My wife, Mendy, and I don’t get to attend these events very often, due to touring and schedule conflicts," he continued.

"After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music. Then, to find out I was denied the red carpet two weeks before the show, after being strung along for several months and expecting we would be attending, WTF?"

Kershaw said that after decades of prominence in country music and a string of hits that includes "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "Queen of My Double Wide Trailer," "Cadillac Style," "Third Rate Romance" and more, he felt that he'd earned the chance to celebrate the genre.

“I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success,” he wrote, calling the experience “extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing.”

Rodney Atkins joined in the conversation by revealing that he, too, had been denied, and the episode sparked a backlash online from both artists and fans, leading to the CMA issuing a statement addressing the situation.

Did the CMA Apologize to Sammy Kershaw?

Yes.

Kershaw revealed that they'd been in touch and resolved the situation, confirming that he would, in fact, be in attendance and walking the red carpet with his wife.

"This was never about the red carpet. It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special," he wrote.

Kershaw and his wife looked stylish and happy on the red carpet at the CMAs, and the camera even cut to him in the audience during the live broadcast.

Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon, were also on hand after the CMA reached out to them, as well.

See pictures of both couples on the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet below, along with the rest of country music's brightest stars:

The Best CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures - 2026 See country music's best dressed from the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet. Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Parker McCollum and Sammy Kershaw top our list. Who impresses you? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See Photos of Rodney Atkins Walking the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet Rodney Atkins and his singer-songwriter wife Rose Falcon strolled the red carpet together. It was a bit of a victory lap for the singer, who almost didn't get an invite to the show. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak