Sammy Kershaw as his wife Mendy were glowing the red carpet for the 2026 CMA Awards, but boy, it sure took a lot for them to get there.

Sammy Kershaw Said He Was Denied Access to the Red Carpet

It all started when Kershaw shared a lengthy post on social media saying his request to walk the red carpet at this year's awards show was denied. After 50 years in the industry, he was a little frustrated, especially since he moved things around on his schedule to be there.

"My wife, Mendy, and I don't get to attend these events very often, due to touring and schedule conflicts," he wrote. "After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music."

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The country veteran expressed that the rejection was "extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing."

The CMA Awards Extended an Apology and Invitation to Sammy Kershaw

A few days after Kershaw's post - and after a few other artists chimed in on the news - the CMA Awards responded with a public apology to the country singer and anyone who "felt excluded by those decisions."

The organization also explained that the decision was not made lightly.

Read More: These Are the 50 Greatest CMA Awards Moments of All Time

"Our organization's mission is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of Country Music," the statement reads. "With this 60th anniversary year, we are working extra hard to simultaneously spotlight the last six decades, while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026."

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"It's not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge.:

Kershaw later shared another lengthy post noting that he had accepted the CMA Awards apology and that he would be attending the show.

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"This was never about the red carpet," he shared. "It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special."