Richard Sterban had been semi-retired from the Oak Ridge Boys for a year-and-a-half before his death, but in an interview just before his passing, his bandmates said they were still hopeful he might get to tour with them in 2027.

Duane Allen and William Lee Golden talked to Taste of Country in late October about their new album, Buried Treasures.

Aaron Lee McCune had been singing bass on the road for the band while Sterban battled pancreatic cancer, but Sterban was still involved in the new tracks as much as his health permitted.

Ben James has been with the band for the last several years in place of Joe Bonsall, who died in July of 2024 after battling ALS, and the Oak Ridge Boys are planning a tour for 2027 called the New Generation Tour, which will highlight the newest members.

"And if Richard recovers from his sickness ... he's on a leave of absence," Allen clarified during the interview.

"He's still a member of the Oak Ridge Boys," he added. "And we may have two bass singers the next time you see us!"

Sadly, that was not to be.

When Did The Oak Ridge Boys' Richard Sterban Die?

Sterban died on Nov. 14 at the age of 83.

"We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers," a statement from his family read.

"Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus. -The Sterban Family."

How Did Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys Die?

Sterban died in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn., due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia amid his cancer battle.

READ MORE: Here's Why The Oak Ridge Boys Dropped Retirement Plans

Sterban revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in September of 2025.

"In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," he shared in a statement. "But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this."

When Is Richard Sterban's Funeral?

Richard Sterban will be laid to rest in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tenn., at 1:30PM CT on Nov. 24.

"A private reception for family and friends will follow the service. There will be no visitation, funeral procession or graveside service," a statement reads.

"Seating is limited. Priority will be given to family and invited guests, and the public is welcome as space allows."

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make donations to the Champions’ Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball.

For online gifts, select “Champions’ Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball” from the list of gift options.

Make checks payable to Vanderbilt University, with “Champions’ Circle – in memory of Richard Sterban” in the memo line, and mail to: Gift and Donor Services, Vanderbilt University, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, Tenn., 37240-7727.

Who Was Richard Sterban?

Sterban had been a member of The Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. He was most famously known for singing the iconic bass notes in their hit song "Elvira."

As a member of the Oak Ridge Boys, he was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and he was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Prior to that, he had sung with Elvis Presley.

Will the Oak Ridge Boys Go On Without Richard Sterban?

Yes.

The group already had a long history as a gospel quartet before the lineup that rocketed to country superstardom, and as far as Allen and Golden are concerned, the Oak Ridge Boys may very well go on after they're both gone, too.

"I think they should," Golden said.

"That's how we got here. Someone else left and passed the torch to a new generation, and the new generation's standing by Duane and I," he added.

"We're the old veterans in the Oak Ridge Boys, but these new guys have brought a brand-new energy and a talent that's capable of taking this group into the future."

Haunting Final Songs: 10 Stars' Last Performances Before They Died These 10 country legends gave memorable final performances before they died. In some cases, the artist knew it would be their last show and were able to choose a special song for the occasion. In other cases, no one had any reason to suspect that that show would be their last, but their last songs onstage were still eerily prophetic. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak