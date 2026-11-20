The internet was divided on the hard-rock tribute to Brooks & Dunn at the 2026 CMA Awards. The men being honored were not.

Hardy, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan and Marcus King helped with a tribute to Brooks & Dunn during Wednesday's (Nov. 18) CMA Awards.

The two men were being given the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2026 CMAs are available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Rock band Halestorm led with a metal cover of "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and some country fans weren't quite ready for it.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

"I think the Hard Metal tribute to Brooks and Dunn was (exploding head emoji) and did not fit the mood for the night," says one person beneath Taste of Country's video recap of the show.

Others weren't so kind.

"Amen to that it sucked," shares @robertstultz2260, responding to the above.

A pan of the audience showed a look of confusion on the faces of Dierks Bentley and maybe even Brooks & Dunn themselves. Actually, Ronnie Dunn looked pretty stoic behind sunglasses as his wife made an effort to wrap her arms around the concept.

Brooks & Dunn's CMA Tribute - What Most Fans Don't Know

It's possible viewers were reading too much into the body language, because Kix Brooks and Dunn literally selected the singers for those covers, if not for this moment of television.

In 2024, the pair dropped the Reboot II album. It was a sequel to the successful Reboot album (2019) that featured superstar collaborators and fresh takes on Brooks & Dunn hits. Kacey Musgraves' "Neon Moon" was a highlight from the first try.

Halestorm's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" was a notable moment — if not a highlight — from the second. The version they played at the CMAs is very similar to the recorded version, which Dunn was especially fond of.

Halestorm talked to Taste of Country a day before their performance, and recalled cheers coming from the studio control room on the day they recorded the song. Singer Lzzy Hale remembers the exact conversation:

"Ronnie was like, 'I was partying one night and I was thinking you know what would be cool? If somebody did a metal cover of 'Boot Scootin' Boogie.' And you guys nailed it!'" she shares.

"He just kind of slow-rolled into this. So we're like, 'Good. We passed the audition.'"

Marcus King and Hardy also played similar versions of their songs from Reboot II. Afterward Dunn would tell media he had nothing to do with the tribute lineup, but that's only partially true.

Brooks & Dunn's Reaction To the CMA Tribute

"It was awesome," Dunn said, smiling. Then he conceded that his wife may have been thinking what viewers thought she was thinking.

"They had the camera right in my face," Dunn begins, "and she's (wife Janine) a hardcore Okie, George Strait and all that stuff and she's going, 'I don't see a steel guitar up there. There's no fiddles."

It didn't seem to bother Brooks or Dunn, who'd add that the speech he meant to read (he got slightly distracted) focused on following the music, keeping your head down and minding manners. That means you let artists be artists.

Kix had the punchline:

"I'm just glad tonight they showed our bluegrass side."

2026 CMA Awards Performances: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley + More The 60th annual CMA Awards brought together country music's biggest names for a night of standout performances, special collaborations and memorable moments. See who took the stage. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham