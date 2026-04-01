The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider's ex-wife claims the actor and country singer owes her more than $2 million in back spousal support payments, and she is taking him to court to try to collect.

Why Is John Schneider's Ex-Wife Taking Him to Court?

In court documents TMZ obtained, Scheider's second ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, alleges that the actor owes her $2,382,548 in unpaid spousal support going back years. That includes $984,000 in interest that's accrued on the allegedly unpaid amount.

Elvira's court filing proposes a workaround if Schneider is unable to pay her back in a lump sum. She's asking the court to award her portions of Schneider's Screen Actors Guild pension and his Social Security.

How Long Were John Schneider and Elvira Schneider Married?

John Schneider married Elvira Castle in 1993.

She filed for divorce in 2014, and they finalized their divorce in 2019.

The former couple have tangled over money before.

In 2018, Schneider was sentenced to three days in jail for failing to pay Elvira alimony. He claimed he was unable to pay due to his movie studio in Louisiana getting destroyed in floods in 2016, and served less than one day due to overcrowding.

Schneider went on to marry Alicia Allain in 2019, and the couple were married until her death from breast cancer in 2023.

In 2024, Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino, the widow of late actor Paul Sorvino.

RELATED: John Schneider Finds Love Again After Wife's Tragic Death

Who Is John Schneider?

John Schneider starred as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985 on CBS.

He launched a career in country music with the 1981 release of his debut single, a cover of Elvis Presley's classic hit "It's Now or Never," reaching No. 4 on the charts.

Schneider went on to place a string of No. 1 hits that included "I've Been Around Enough to Know," "What's a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)," "Country Girls" and "You're the Last Thing I Needed Tonight."

PICTURES: Here's What the Cast of 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Look Like Today! The Dukes of Hazzard was more than just a popular TV show. It was a television phenomenon that launched several of its cast members into sex symbol status.

Decades after the show debuted in 1979, the cast members look very different today, but they've held up remarkably well. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker