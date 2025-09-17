Sweet Magnolias fans just got one step closer to seeing Season 5 coming their way. The beloved romantic drama from Netflix is wrapping filming for the upcoming season in Georgia this week, with shooting commencing on Tuesday (Sept. 16).

When Is Sweet Magnolias Wrapping Filming Season 5?

WTOC in Savannah, Ga., reports that the show's final episode of Season 5 will feature the main characters on a trip to Savannah.

“We from the get go, we were like, 'They’re going to Savannah,'" Sweet Magnolias creator Sheryl Anderson shares. "Nothing perks up the soul like a little time out of town with your best friends."

The show's production team scouted shooting locations in August.

“When we were looking for a place for a place for the ladies to go, we thought — Savannah!" Anderson adds. "It’s gorgeous, it’s picturesque."

What Is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is a romance series that airs on Netflix.

The show is based on a beloved series of books by Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias has become one of the biggest hits on Netflix over the course of its first four seasons.

The beloved show follows lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (former Reba star JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they balance romance, family and work in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

What Will Happen in Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

In Season 5, Maddie is accepting the offer of her dream job, requiring her to move to New York City.

That marks a huge change in the main storyline of the show.

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” Anderson told Tudum.

“Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher offered a few more details about Sweet Magnolias Season 5 during an interview with Us Weekly in early August 2025. She said the new season will feature the "most romance" of any season so far.

"That is across the board. It's a roller coaster as it always is but I think this is the first season in a really long time that fans are gonna get those butterflies again," she shared.

"There are some fresh faces that are joining our cast in really unique and fun ways. The Magnolias are seeing new possibilities on the horizon that are going to only expand our world."

She added that "no one dies" in Season 5, after Season 4 featured the surprising death of Maddie's ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein).

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

In addition to Swisher, Elliott and Headley, all of the main cast members are expected to return to Sweet Magnolias for Season 5, including Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears and more.

Swisher is directing two episodes in Season 5, and Elliott will direct one episode.

Who Is Joining the Cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

According to Tudum, Jamie-Lynn Sigler will play Nell Winters, a writer in New York, while Janice Wesley is set for the role of Miss Eustice, a matron in Serenity.

Courtney Grace is slated to play Courtney Sinclair, Ronnie’s new business partner, and John Gabriel Rodriquez will play Clark Bellson, a business owner in Serenity who challenges the three friends.

Aidan Merwarth will play Noah Wharton, the Whartons’ grandson, and Austin Woods is confirmed for the role of Blake Monaghan. Iman Benson will play Jessica Whitley, Erik’s niece.

When Will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias Premiere?

Netflix has not yet set a premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 5.

The new season will comprise 10 episodes.

