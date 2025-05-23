Keith Urban's High and Alive World Tour got underway on Thursday night (May 22) in Orange Beach, Ala. The electrifying entertainer brought his high energy to the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater.

Urban brought several of his biggest hits to the stage, creating the perfect singalong experience for his audience.

He also threw in some covers: He sang a few lines from Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," plus Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club." He also covered New Radicals' "You Get What You Give" in his encore.

If there's one thing that really matters to the country hitmaker, it is the environment he creates while on stage —he's meticulous when it comes to his setlist.

Urban's 2025 High and Alive Tour will keep him busy for most of the year. After Thursday's launch, the "Straight Line" singer will be traversing the globe through Oct. 17.

In addition to his U.S. tour dates, he'll travel to Canada and his native country, Australia. Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins are serving as openers on the trek.

Keith Urban's 2025 High and Alive Tour Setlist (Opening Night):

"Straight Line"

"Where the Blacktop Ends"

"Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)"

"Long Hot Summer"

"Messed Up as Me"

"John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16"

"Somewhere in My Car"

"Cop Car"

"Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"

"Days Go By"

"I Had Some Help"

"'Til Summer Comes Around"

"Heart Like a Hometown"

"Go Home W U"

"Kiss a Girl"

"Who Wouldn't Want to Be Me"

"Sun Don't Let Me Down"

"The Fighter"

"Somebody Like You"

"One Too Many"

"Thank God I'm a Country Boy"

"Pink Pony Club" (Chappell Roan cover)

"You'll Think of Me"

"Blue Ain't Your Color"

"Wasted Time"

"Sweet Home Alabama" (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

"Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

Encore:

"You Get What You Give" (New Radicals cover)

