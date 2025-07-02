Report: Garth Brooks’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit Didn’t ‘Affect’ His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's marriage is as steady as it's ever been, despite his ongoing sexual assault lawsuit, according to a statement from an unnamed source close to the couple.

That source tells People that Yearwood and Brooks are "doing absolutely fine as a couple," and that the allegations against Brooks "didn't affect their relationship at all."

Last October, a woman identifying herself only as Jane Roe accused Brooks of sexual assault and battery.

She is a hairstylist and makeup artist who first worked for Yearwood in 1999, and later worked for Brooks as well.

Roe alleges that Brooks has sexually assaulted or raped her multiple times since 2019.

Brooks has categorically denied her accusations, and days before she officially filed her suit, he filed a preemptive suit in Mississippi hoping to block her from publicly identifying him in proceedings.

Yearwood and Brooks have continued to appear and perform together since news of the lawsuit broke. She has not offered an official comment on the allegations against her husband. Still, since the suit's early days, reports have claimed that she has never wavered in her support.

On Oct. 6, 2024 — just a few days after the lawsuit was filed — an anonymous source told US Weekly that Yearwood, as well as Brooks' three adult daughters and much of the rest of his inner circle, were standing by him.

"Garth is known to be a very kind and nice man, so these allegations are very shocking," the source said at that time. "Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth."

Most recently, Trisha and Yearwood appeared together in a June 19 Instagram video promoting an upcoming July 4th promotion at Brooks' downtown Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places. The establishment is handing out free hot dogs customers for July 4th, starting at 2PM that day.

The most recent update in Brooks' legal proceedings came in mid-May, when a Mississippi judge ruled to dismiss Brooks' preemptive lawsuit in the state as "moot."

This development will allow the larger sexual assault lawsuit, which has been filed in California, to move forward. In December, Brooks filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but a U.S. District Judge refused to do so because the "original action" was still open in Mississippi.