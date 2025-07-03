Cody Jinks Cancels Shows After His Trucks Were Denied Entry Into Canada

Cody Jinks has been forced to scrap his Independence Day weekend concerts after a hang-up at the border crossing into Canada.

Jinks is currently in the midst of his 2025 Hippies and Cowboys Tour, and he planned to play two Canadian shows on the trek this weekend. But in a new statement, the singer says his production trucks were blocked from entry into the country.

"While attempting to cross the border into Canada, my production trucks were forced to turn around and head back to the United States by the Canada Border Services Agency," he wrote in a statement on social media.

"Getting them into Canada was made a logistical impossibility despite following all of the prescribed procedures given to us," he added.

From his statement, it sounds like Jinks himself would have been able to enter into Canada, but without the equipment and gear that he uses to put on his shows, he ultimately had to decide to scrap the performances altogether.

"It is incredibly important to me that everyone who spends their hard-earned money to see a show gets the absolute best experience possible, and right now, that standard just can't be met without my trucks," Jinks wrote.

"It kills me to have to do this because putting on these shows for you guys has always been the greatest joy of my career," he concluded in his statement. "But unfortunately, my hands are tied."

Jinks didn't share any details about why the trucks were denied entry into Canada. The canceled shows include stops in Abbotsford, British Columbia and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Fans in the comments section had mostly supportive responses, with many suggesting that he should plan an Independence Day show in the U.S., instead.

"Perfect. Celebrate in America," one fan wrote.

"Come play my backyard in Idaho!!" another suggested.

According to Jinks' statement, refunds for the canceled shows will automatically be issued to fans via their original payment method. The Hippies and Cowboys Tour will resume with some domestic West Coast dates next weekend, starting with a show in Wheatland, Calif., on Thursday, July 10.