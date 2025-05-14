Summer is just about here, and with it comes a myriad of country concerts you just can't miss.

This year, don't let the budget hold you back from seeing your favorite artists perform on stage: Live Nation is getting you in to see all the shows on your list for the insanely low price of $30 with their $30 Ticket to Summer promotion.

What Is the $30 Ticket to Summer?

Your ticket to see your favorite country stars like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Shania Twain is just $30 — that's just three Alexander Hamiltons or six Abraham Lincolns.

It's a fraction of the price of a normal ticket. Heck, it's cheaper than many of the taxes and fees that are slapped onto the price of admission typically.

How Does the $30 Ticket to Summer Work?

Fans will have to act quick to take advantage of this almost too-good-to-be-true deal.

Starting Wednesday (May 21), log on to LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer and purchase tickets to a ton of shows for just $30 a piece. The sale starts at 10 AM local time and will only be available while tickets last.

Once you have selected the show you want to see, select the tickets labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer" and add them to your cart. Then, check out as usual.

Are you a T-Mobile or Rakuten customer? You will get special early bird access to the sale beginning Tuesday (May 20).

LiveNation LiveNation loading...

Cheap Country Concerts: Which Country Artists Are Part of the $30 Ticket to Summer?

In a perfect world, every ticket to every show would be just $30, but we live in the real world, and things are a little more pricey.

The $30 Ticket to Summer event only applies to participating artists, venues and events. You can find a list of participating at Live Nation's website.

While buying tickets, customers will be able to set the location to the closest city in order to narrow down the search results.

Country artists who are participating in this sale include:

Cody Jinks

Dierks Bentley

Hardy

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Luke Bryan

Shania Twain

Thomas Rhett

Willie Nelson

More artists, venues and events are expected to be added to the list.

Is the $30 Ticket to Summer Really Just $30?

Yes, your ticket is only $30, but you will have to pay applicable taxes depending on the city, state and venue.

The $30, however, does included all fees typically charged through Live Nation.