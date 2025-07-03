Blake Shelton is reminiscing about his wedding day as he and Gwen Stefani celebrate four years of marriage.

On Thursday (July 3), Shelton shared a throwback photo from their big day — and though fans have seen plenty of photos of the two stars' wedding, this particular image isn't one that would have been a headline in the original photos reel. Instead, it's a more intimate look into Shelton and Stefani's love for each other.

In the shot, the couple are decked out in their wedding finest as they share a kiss beneath a breathtaking stone arch covered in white roses. Stefani is holding her bouquet in the photo, and a bucolic, forested background is behind them.

"My pretty girl...I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you," Shelton writes in the caption of his post.

"I love you [Gwen Stefani]!!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!" he adds.

Shelton and Stefani got married on July 3, 2021, in a chapel built specially on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. It was the same chapel where he proposed to her the year beforehand.

The couple met in 2014 as coaches on The Voice, and at the time, both of them were married to other people.

After Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced in 2015, and Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced around the same time, Shelton and Stefani began getting closer. They publicly announced their relationship late in 2015.

In the years since they got together, Shelton and Stefani have become one of country music's best-loved (though most unlikely) couples. They've put out a handful of hit duets, including "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You," which marked Stefani's first hits on the country charts.

As they celebrate their fourth anniversary, Stefani also shared a post to mark the occasion. Hers was a video montage featuring some more recent shots, and a message that was every bit as adoring as Shelton's tribute to her.