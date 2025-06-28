Christian singer Anne Wilson is set to open for country hitmaker Morgan Wallen during his I’m The Problem Tour in July and August. Although this will be her first time performing with Wallen, her adoration for his artistry hits deep for Wilson.

His music was what got her through her brother Jacob's passing. He was killed in a car accident in 2017.

“When I was writing music, I would go to my farm in Kentucky, and sit by my brother’s graveside,” Wilson told me during our sit-down interview. “I would sit and listen to Morgan Wallen, and this was when he was just coming out with music.”

Specifically, it was Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, released in 2021.

The death of Wilson's brother is what spurred her musical journey.

Wilson had never sung in public before, but her family asked her to perform at Jacob's funeral. She chose to sing "What a Beautiful Name" by Hillsong Worship.

That emotional performance not only comforted her grieving family but also revealed to Wilson — and others — her gift for music, and her calling to use it to express faith and healing.

Her breakout song, "My Jesus," reflects her journey through loss and faith. It was a massive hit in Christian music but also contained country storytelling elements, helping her cross into country territory. The song is dedicated to Jacob, and its success validated her path forward.

Not only did Wallen’s music bring her comfort in her grief, her vulnerability with her newest song, “God Story,” and future music is inspired by his transparent writing.

“Morgan’s music inspired me to go back in the writing room and really stick to my roots, or country, Christian stuff,” she shares. “At that point I was writing more Christian music stuff, and it didn’t feel fully right for me. He continues to inspire me.”

She isn’t just inspired by him artistically, but is truly a huge fan.

“Anyone that knows me on like my personal life side knows I’m obsessed with all things Morgan Wallen,” she says with a smile.

To jump on tour with Wallen is a dream come true for the singer.

“God Story” is the first song Wilson has put out since her Rebel album. That project featured Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis on two of the tracks.