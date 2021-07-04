Nothing brings out the patriotism in us like Independence Day, and nobody loves the red, white and blue like country music stars.

Everyone from the legendary Johnny Cash to Charlie Daniels, Phil Vassar and Lee Greenwood have shown the world that they're true Americans by singing their hearts out about the country they love, and we've wrapped our favorites into a handy little list. Now all you need is a cooler of ice cold beer and a nice hot grill to make this the perfect patriotic celebration.

With the help of our list of the Top 10 Independence Day Songs, we hope your fireworks display will seem just a little brighter this year.