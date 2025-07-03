Jordan Davis is a dad for the fourth time! The country singer and his wife Kristen have welcomed baby No. 4.

After sharing earlier this week that the couple were headed to the hospital for Kristen to be induced, Sadie Davis made her grand arrival on Wednesday (July 2). Davis shared a pair of photos from the hospital in his social media announcement.

The first photo shows the family of six all piled into the hospital bed. All three smile at the camera, while Sadie snoozes in Kristen's arms. The second photo shows the new addition swaddled in her pink blanket with a knit cap.

"Sadie Davis got here yesterday and her and Momma are doing great," Davis writes in the caption. "We're back home and the kids are obsessed with their new baby sister."

"Thank y'all so much for the messages and well wishes," he adds. "God is good and I am so pumped I get to be her Dad."

Davis first shared the news that he would be a father again on social media in January, with a satirical video about fatherhood and what life will look like when the fourth baby is added to the David brood.

"Three beautiful children ... what's better than three? What's better than three is four," he says in a voiceover. "That's where we're gonna be at come June. Baby Davis No. 4."

The video is filled with clips of Davis standing on a dock and looking pensively out over the water as he sips a beer. There are also several snippets of his kids having meltdowns, crashing into things and more. You know, just being kids.

Who Are Jordan Davis' Children?

Davis now has four children with his wife Kristen, whom he married on March 25, 2017. Their first child, Eloise, was born in 2019, followed by Locklan in 2021. Their third baby Elijah arrived in 2023.

After announcing a fourth baby was on the way, we decided to press our luck and ask if he would be trying for a fifth kid one day.

"No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no... no," he tells Taste of Country Nights. "I'm telling you right now, it's over, bro."

"Me and Kristen weren't really trying to have another kid, it was one of those things, like, when she told me, I was like, 'Whatever,'" he adds.