Jordan Davis' latest single, "I Ain't Sayin," is climbing the charts.

It's poised to be another No. 1 song for the country hitmaker, who stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk all about it, as well as the fact that he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

Davis and his wife, Kristen, now have a 5-year-old daughter, Eloise, a 3-year-old son, Locklan, and a 1-year-old boy named Elijah, and they're growing one more.

But when I asked the "Singles You Up" star if they're done having kids after this one is born, he cut me off mid-question.

Davis is serious about not wanting more kids after No. 4 makes their entrance in June.

"No, no, no ,no, no, no, no, no ... no. I'm telling you right now, it's over, bro," he says.

He also told us he story of how his wife told him she was pregnant this fourth time.

"Me and Kristen weren't really trying to have another kid, it was one of those things, like, when she told me, I was like, 'Whatever.'"

He says "whatever" in the tone of how any parent would say "whatever" to a kid who won't stop asking for a lollipop, so finally you just give in.

"The morning she told me, she was going on a girls trip, and she wakes up at like 4:45AM to go to the airport," the "Buy Dirt" singer explains. "So when she comes into the room, I'm thinking she's just gonna be like 'Hey, I'm headed to the airport, I'll see ya in a couple of days.'"

But that's not what happened.

"I had just got in off the road the day before. So, already tired, looking forward to sleeping in, and at 4:45A she's like, 'uhhh ... I'm pregnant.'"

Davis had to ask himself if he might be dreaming. That's where the "whatever" response came in — what's one more, right? He told us how the first three pregnancies his wife shared with him were celebratory, whereas this one was not as much, being that it was 5AM.

One thing is for sure: Davis knows how blessed he is to have three — soon to be four — healthy babies waiting for him at home when he gets off the road.

