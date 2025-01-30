Jordan Davis Announces Baby No. 4 With the Most Relatable Dad Video

Jordan Davis is about to be a dad, four times over.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the singer announced that he and his wife Kristen are expecting their fourth child together. He shared the news in a social media video that joked about how overwhelming they're expecting life to be with four children in tow.

"Three beautiful children ... what's better than three? What's better than three is four," Davis says in a voiceover set over clips of his three young kids crying and smashing a toy truck into the wall of a balcony.

"That's where we're gonna be at come June. Baby Davis No. 4," he announces, adding "Look out!" as one clip shows his young son taking a tumble as he trips over a toy.

"You maybe thinking, 'How's this dude gonna do it?' Well, this dude's thinking the same thing," he adds, as video cuts to a shot of the singer looking overwhelmed and swigging a beer. "But, the dude abides."

"The dude abides" is a reference to the 1998 classic movie The Big Lebowski; according to Screenrant, the phrase is about going with the flow and accepting what life throws your way.

"To contribute to the Baby Davis #4 diaper fund, please stream my music and buy tickets," the singer jokes in the caption of his post.

Davis and his wife Kristen have been married since 2017. They are already parents to three children: Five-year-old daughter Eloise, 3-year-old son Lochlan and 19-month-old son Elijah.

Baby No. 4 is expected to arrive in June. There's no word yet on the sex of the newest Davis family member.