NASCAR, schmascar: Clay Walker and Randy Travis' wheelchair race is the racing event of summer 2025.

The two country greats were recently both in the same place, at the same time in their wheelchairs — so of course, they had to take the opportunity to see who could wheel down the hallway the fastest.

Each singer had some help from a person pushing his chair, so it was a level playing field. And beyond that, it seemed more like a friendly match than a serious competition.

Video of the moment — which Travis posted on his social media — makes it a little unclear which of the men got to the finish line the fastest.

What is clear is how much fun they had in the process. At the end of the race, everyone around Travis and Walker is laughing, and Travis even appears to be wiping away a few tears of laughter.

Read More: Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Chronic Illnesses

"When [Clay Walker] and I get together...we race!" Travis joked in the caption of his post. "We'll call it a tie."

Travis and Walker are two of very few country stars who use wheelchairs to get around.

Travis has used his chair since his near-fatal 2013 stroke, which severely limited his ability to walk, speak and sing. He has been largely unable to record new music or sing live since the incident, but he has remained very active in country music, turning out to support new artists and to be there for some of the genre's most important moments. These days, Travis is most often seen in his chair, though he did walk out onstage during a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Meanwhile, Walker has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) since the mid-'90s. He has continued to tour and record music, and he frequently stands to perform and attend events.

But the singer has also been open with fans about the challenges he lives with due to his chronic disease. He uses canes or a chair when needed. In mid-June, Walker canceled a show due to the fact that he was recovering from a medical procedure he underwent to help treat his MS.