Randy Travis is celebrating a major milestone today (March 7). On this day in 1986, the singer made his debut on the famed Grand Ole Opry stage.

Travis was introduced by Little Jimmy Dickens and performed Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." Three months later, he would go on to release his debut album, Storms of Life. The year proved to be a pivotal one for the singer, who returned to the Opry on Dec. 20 and was asked to become an Opry member that night. Introduced by Ricky Skaggs, Travis performed his No. 1 hit "Diggin’ Up Bones," from Storms of Life.

“Every time you walk on the Opry stage is a special feeling that I wish I knew how to describe,” Travis previously said. “There is just a wonderful energy on that stage … I am very proud to be a member of the Opry.”

In 2011, Travis celebrated 25 years as an Opry member with a star-studded concert at the famed venue. Performers included Josh Turner, John Anderson and Carrie Underwood, whom Travis had invited to become an Opry member in 2008.

“It’s amazing to me to be celebrating my 25th anniversary in the music business on this stage because of the way I grew up and what I grew up listening to,” the country legend said during the celebration.

Get our free mobile app

In 2017, Travis was honored in Nashville with a concert titled 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. More than 30 of country music’s biggest acts graced the stage, including Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Chuck Wicks, William Michael Morgan and many more.