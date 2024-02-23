Look closely and you'll spy Randy Travis in the audience during an upcoming episode of the Price Is Right.

The country legend spent the day on set and scored a front-row seat for a recent taping.

Find pictures of Travis' day below. He was able to tour backstage, meet host Drew Carey and experience what it's like to be on bidder's row.

Randy Travis Price Is Right

While Travis will not be a contestant when the new episode airs on Feb. 27, you may spot him cheering others on. The "Three Wooden Crosses" hitmaker is a lifelong fan of the iconic game show and has watched many episodes in his life.

This appearance comes during a flurry of activity for Travis.

Randy and Mary Travis on the Price Is right

Travis' impact on country newcomers has become clear in recent weeks, as he posed for photos with Oliver Anthony during a Ryman Auditorium appearance and made a cameo in a new music video for a cover of his song "Promises" by War Hippies.

Travis cut the song for his Old 8x10 album (1988) and it became a Top 20 hit. The new duo's music video for the track features Travis enjoying their acoustic performance around a campfire.

The Price Is Right is filmed in Glendale, Calif. Travis didn't get to spin the wheel when he visited, but he did post for pictures with it in storage and learn more about the inner-workings of the game show.

He also posed for pictures with his team and announcer George Gray.

Drew Carey Meets Randy Travis