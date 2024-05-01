Randy Travis is making his return to country music with a new track called "Where That Came From." It's his first studio recording in more than a decade.

The veteran country singer had been teasing fans on social media this week with a clip of him in studio, pressing play on a recorded track.

On Wednesday (May 1), the "Diggin' Up Bones" singer posted a video of him working in the studio with a band. The mid-tempo track feels like a classic Travis hit, with traditional instruments including a steel guitar.

"She had eyes like diamonds that caught the light / Although they were dark and deeper than the night / But when she'd smile, out came the sun / And there ain't no more where that came from," Travis sings.

How Is Randy Travis Releasing New Music in 2024?

With the advancement of artificial intelligence, it's more than likely Travis is utilizing a voice-cloning technology to put his voice on a new track.

The "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer suffered a stroke in 2013, which brought his country music career to a halt.

Taste of Country Store Taste of Country Store loading...

What Has Randy Travis Been Up to Since His Stroke?

Although Travis has not been active in making country music — until now — he has been an active fan of the genre. The country legend has been spotted supporting several acts at various shows over the years and has popped up backstage many times.

What's Next for Randy Travis?

Travis has yet to reveal what this new song could lead to. Plans for an album or short EP have not been announced at this time.

Fans can pre-order "Where That Came From" here.

Randy Travis Pictures, Through the Years See pictures of Randy Travis through the years, beginning with a photo of a wide-eyed young man from North Carolina in 1978, before he even had a hit song.