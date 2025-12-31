Randy Travis got a new wheelchair for Christmas, but it was the details on the back of the chair that made this present extra special.

The singer's new chair was built and designed just for him, and it features three wood-colored crosses embellished on the back of the seat.

To a non-country fan, that might seem like a simple expression of faith. But to Travis — and to the fans who know his music — it's an homage to one of the singer's most powerful songs.

That song is "Three Wooden Crosses," a song that Travis released as part of his Rise and Shine album in 2002.

Watch Randy Travis Open His New "Three Wooden Crosses" Wheelchair on Christmas

Randy Travis beamed as he saw the new wheelchair, his dog sitting on his lap.

Video posted to Travis' social media also shows clips of the chair being assembled, including hand-painted custom designs on the armrests to go along with the "Three Wooden Crosses" detail on the back.

"Randy loves his new chair!" text in the video reads.

Why Does Randy Travis Use a Wheelchair?

Travis has used a chair to get around since a near-fatal stroke he suffered in 2013.

That stroke severely limited the singer's ability to walk, speak and sing.

He's been largely unable to sing or record music since the stroke, but he has remained very active in country music, turning out to support new artists and continuing to spend time with his fans.

These days, Travis is most often seen in his chair, though he does occasionally walk and can speak a little bit.

What Is Randy Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses" About?

"Three Wooden Crosses" is a story song about four passengers involved in a serious bus accident, in which three out of the four die (resulting in "three wooden crosses on the right side of the highway").

The passengers involved are a farmer, a teacher, a sex worker and a preacher, though it's not revealed until the end of the song which of the four survived.

In the final verse, a preacher holds up a blood-stained Bible that was involved in the crash as he's telling the story to his congregation. But in a plot twist, it's revealed that the preacher's mother — the sex worker — gave it to him after it was given to her by the preacher in the accident, and it was she who was the one that survived.

"Three Wooden Crosses" was a No. 1 hit for Travis after he released it in 2002.

In light of Travis' real-life medical ordeal, the story of near-death and redemption is one that hits even closer to home.