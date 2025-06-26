Parker McCollum puts on a private concert every night for his 10-month-old son, Major, and sings the same song every time.

The "Pretty Heart" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights ahead of the release of his self-titled album (June 27), and he revealed the sweet details of his private time with his baby boy.

When asked what song he sings to his son, McCollum shares that his go-to lullaby is "that song Randy Travis put out about a year or two ago, [singing] 'She had eyes like diamonds and they caught the light.'"

McCollum took a second to recall the exact name of the song — it's "Where That Came From" — then, "[singing again] 'Well there ain't no more where that came from."

The ACM and CMA winner notes that he's "been singing that song to him for 9 months."

Although the baby boy can't yet speak to his famous daddy and tell him that he appreciates the concert each night, we assured McCollum that if his son could talk, he would let him know how much that means to him.

As far as being a dad who also travels frequently for his job, McCollum says his secret to mixing fatherly success with being a big-name musician is, "Just making sure you are feeling good when you walk into the house after a long weekend on the road."

If you think about it, based off of what McCollum told us, it seems almost impossible for him to ever get any vocal rest, as he is singing in some form every night, either to thousands of people in a crowd, or one in a crib.

