Poll: Who’s the Best Team Left in the NFL Playoffs?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

This is one of my favorite times of the year, the NFL Playoffs. There are so many great teams still left in the fight to get to the big game. My team, the Carolina Panthers, unfortunately have some issues going on — issues that include not winning games ‚ so I am forced to root for teams that actually have a chance while the Panthers get it together.

The teams left on the road to the big game are the Vikings, 49ers, Titans, Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, Seahawks and the Packers. I am thinking that the Seahawks are going to be the ones to take it all the way to the end, and win!

What about you? Who do you think is the best team left in the NFL Playoffs?