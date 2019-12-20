Poll: Which Country Artist Has the Best Hair?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

My co-host here at Taste of Country Nights, Amber, was telling me the other day how much she loves Chris Young's hair. She said he always looks dapper and so well put together. So much that when we interviewed him at this year's CMA Awards, we made sure to tell him, and he was very surprised and happy to hear that.

Amber then asked me which country artist has the best hair and I said Russell Dickerson. Whenever I see pictures of him, his hair is always so high up and so perfect, I was like, it can't always be like that. Then we interviewed him, and his hair was perfect!

It's funny, whenever me tell these artists how much we love their hair, they always act like we are the first people to notice it. To that I always say, everyone notices it, we are just weird enough to mention it to you.

So now is your chance. Tag the country artist who you think has the best hair so they know that the time spent on it daily is much appreciated!