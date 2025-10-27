Connie Britton is getting her happy ending.

The Nashville star, 58, is engaged to producer David Windsor after nearly six years together, People confirmed.

The couple were photographed sharing a kiss at LAX on Friday (Oct. 24), with Britton sporting a diamond ring on that finger.

She hasn’t made a formal announcement just yet — but the sparkle says plenty.

A Love That Took Its Time

Britton and Windsor were first linked in 2019 after being set up at a friend’s 50th birthday party.

They didn’t actually meet that night — “separate tables, whatever,” Britton once joked — but Windsor reached out the very next day.

During a 2023 appearance on Radio Andy, the Friday Night Lights alum recalled the moment she first saw him.

“I walked into the party and didn’t know a soul. But I turned around and looked at who my friend was pointing to, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.’”

‘I Found Somebody I Can Walk With’

Earlier this year, Britton opened up to Parade about finding true love — and how she knew Windsor was the one.

“What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides,” she said. “I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing.”

The tv icon was previously married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995. In 2011, she adopted her son Yoby from Ethiopia and has often spoken about the joy of single motherhood.

Windsor, meanwhile, has children from a previous relationship — and by all accounts, their blended family is thriving.