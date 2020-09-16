Poll: Who Do You Think Should Win 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Of course this is going to be the most interesting and innovative ACM Awards show ever, because 2020 is the craziest year ever. This year will feature a ton of performances from all over the city of Nashville, as opposed to at just one venue in Las Vegas.

I can attest to everything being different this year — usually we have a booth set up at the event where country music's biggest superstars all come to us for interviews. This year we stayed home, and the artists all did Zoom interviews with us, virtually. It went really great, though, and all of the artists made it so much fun.

Now, onto who you think should win Entertainer of the Year at this year's awards show. Here are the nominees:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Who has your vote for this year's 2020 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year?