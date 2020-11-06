Poll: Who Will Win the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

We are so excited for the 2020 CMA Awards and can't wait to see everything from the amazing performances to who wears what and who wins which awards!

You know that we here at Taste of Country will be keeping you up to date as all the awards and performances unfold. The nominees for Male Vocalist of the Year are thick this year: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. It's going to be tough to pick a winner out of all these hard-hitting nominees.

I think Luke Combs has my vote for this category. What he has done this past year for country music is absolutely undeniable. So many songs, so many hits, so much range in his voice and song choices ... that's why he is my pick.

But enough about me, I want to know who is your pick for the CMA award for Male Vocalist of the Year?